Bishop Orders His Priests Not to Dress as Priests

Ouahigouya Bishop Justin Kientega, Burkina Faso, ordered his priests to use casual clothing in order not to be recognized by potential Islamic killers.On May 12 terrorists killed six Catholics, the priest included, during Mass. A day later four Catholics died during an attack on a Marian procession. So far this year, three priests have been killed.Kientega recommended not to use larger vehicles for journeys to parishes, to change routes frequently, and to avoid traveling at night. Masses should not be announced long in advance.The terrorists in Burkina Faso are affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Al-Qaeda was founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden with Western help to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan. ISIS was founded in 1999 with Western help to fight Shiites. Western armies closely collaborate with Al-Qaeda in Syria and Libya.