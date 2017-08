Is Cardinal Parolin Practicing Damage Control?

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is acting as a trouble-shooter for Pope Francis whose pontificate is increasingly considered in the Vatican as a "calamity", "disaster" or "scourge" according to the Italian journalist Antonio Socci.Socci writes that Parolin is a force that tries to moderate Francis' radical position, for instance, on Venezuela, on mass-immigration or on Francis' warning against a better understanding between America and Russia."Parolin's activism is becoming increasingly popular among the many who are upset by Bergoglio's demolition work", Socci adds.