Francis Names Homosex Activist As New Secretary General of Synod of Bishops

The anti-Catholic Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, Malta, 62, will soon succeed the anti-Catholic Cardinal Baldisseri, 79, as the General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops.

Grech wrote the disastrous Maltese bishops' guidelines on Amoris Laetitia and is a fierce apologist of Communion for adulterers.

In March 2018 he embraced the Maltese gay pseudo-marriage law “with satisfaction” because practicing homosexuals have the right "not to be judged.”

New Ways Ministry militants stated that Grech has “fairly good records on LGBT issues.” He is also considered to be a merciless bully.

