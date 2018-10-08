Cardinal Had his Microphone Cut Off

On the first day of the Youth Synod the microphone of an unnamed cardinal was cut off.Katholisch.de (October 7) writes that the incident was followed by “minor protests”. The Cardinal was not allowed to conclude his statement. Usually such humiliations are inflicted only on representatives of the Catholic wing.Synod delegates were told from the beginning that after four minutes their microphone will be cut off.A similar incident happened on the Second Vatican Council. Under the pretext of having breeched the protocol, the microphone of Cardinal Ottaviani - the leader of the Catholic faction - was turned off on the third day of the Council.