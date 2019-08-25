Priest Number 27 Has Just Been Murdered

Picture: José Martín Guzmán Vega, #newsYqrxqifcao

In the last seven years, 27 priests have been murdered in Mexico, according to media reports.The last victim was Father José Martín Guzmán Vega, 55, the parish-priest of Cristo Rey, Santa Adelaida, near the U.S. border.Guzmán was returning from shopping at 22.00 on August 22 when he was stabbed by unknown perpetrators. Neighbors heard his cries for help and called the ambulance, but Guzmán died in hospital. He was only ordained in 2004.