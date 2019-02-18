Clicks27
3-D baby ultrasound coming to Times Square
A 3-D ultrasound of a baby will be projected on a jumbotron in New York City's Times Square beginning May 4. The 12-week effort is in response to New York's Governor Cuomo throwing wide open the doors to abortion without restriction...
...because sex at any time for any reason can't thrive without abortion any time, for any reason.
This is the largest pro-life effort undertaken by the well-known Christian organization, Focus on the Family.
Focus on the Family was founded by Christian psychologist James Dobson who, since the 70's, chastized evangelicals for largely leaving the work of defending the sanctity of life to Catholics. Today the evangelical community stands with Catholic leaders in the forefront of significant efforts in the United States to defend the unborn and support women and families in crisis.