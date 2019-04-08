Former Vatican Bank Boss: "Curia Could Have Killed Me"

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, a staunch Catholic and former president of the Vatican Bank, does not exclude that members of the Roman Curia would have ordered his assassination because he was cleansing up financial corruption in the Vatican.Asked by Iene.MediaSet.it (March 26) whether the Curia could have commissioned his murder, Tedeschi answered that there are people in the Roman Curia “about whom I wouldn’t be surprised at anything they could do.”Gotti spoke to Iene.MediaSet.it in the context of the suspicious death of David Rossi, the communications chief of the Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena which is in the hands of the powerful former Communists. Rossi fell from a window in 2013.Tedeschi belives that four Vatican Bank accounts owned by the Sienese bank were likely used for money laundering for [leftwing] politicians.Gotti refused to get knowledge about the account-holders in order not to put himself and his family into danger.