Irish Bishop: Receiving Communion For Abortion-Voters “A Matter Of Conscience”

RTE Radio

Catholics who voted in favour of abortion in Ireland “should consider” coming to confession, according to Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin, Ireland.Journalist Sean O’Rourke asked Doran on(May 28), if yes-voters could receive Holy Communion. Doran answered cowardly that this is [allegedly] a matter of the “personal conscience”.“In over 40 years as a priest I have never turned anybody away from Holy Communion because the presumption, as people approach the altar, is that they come in good faith.”The Second Vatican Council called abortion an “abominable crime”. Therefore, those who promote abortion by voting for it are "abominable criminals".