Is This "Renewal"? Hundreds of Religious Orders on Their Deathbed

300 of the 420 institutes of sisters and nuns in the USA will die out within the next ten years according to the US bishops’ catholicnews.com (October 19).

Since the end of Second Vatican Council in 1965, the number of American sisters dropped by 75%. Nevertheless, Vatican II is still invoked by many liberals as the beginning of a "great renewal".

In 1965 there were over 180'000 sisters in America. Now they are less than 45'000 of which three quarters are older than 70.

eticacasanova
Take this example: the Inmaculate Heart congregation, un Montecito, California. It was destroyed in the 60's, and many nuns ended up being lesbian lovers of one another. Because they took Carl Rogers' T-group, especially designed as sexuallising revolutionary weapon... Was it the Conucil? NO!!!!!!!!! It was mere stupidity. The Council, nevertheless, was the OCCASION, but not by itself, but … More
eticacasanova
There are three younger women in the picture: all of them are black...
