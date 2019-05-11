Francis Admits Knowing And Wanting Homosexuals in the Vatican

Pope Francis has read Sodoma, a propaganda book authored by the French homosexual Frédéric Martel.
During a private Vatican audience Francis informed an unnamed lawyer about his reading. The man forwarded the information to Martel.
Martel then informed CruxNow.com (May 10) which verified the information with the witness who added that Francis also told him that he was aware of some of the [allegedly] gay priests who are mentioned in the book.
The lawyer, likely a homosexual himself, added that “we discussed good gays and gays who are evil [not because of their moral depravity] but because of [abuse of] power.”
