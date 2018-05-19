Clicks291
How Did Jorge Bergolio Become Pope Francis?
From a blog post on how he gave homo-sexuals and all those who support gay rights, baptism, plus also supported gay adoption and criticized any priest who opposed him See this blog post here: 4christum.blogspot.ro/…/in-argentina-be…
So he denies Original Sin, he denies any and all Catholic Teachings and has done Sacrilegious things to the Sacraments, Baptism and Holy Eucharist, how did a professed unapologetic person who says he is "catholic" but is actually a non-catholic go from bouncer at night clubs, into the horrible heretical Jesuits in Argentina, then being ordained, then raised to the level of bishop and then elevated to Cardinal by John Paul II and lost in the election that gave us Pope Benedict XVI, and now proven in the election that made him Pope Francis, was fixed
This is not a heretical Sedevacantism post
But a true investigation look into what the man Jorge Bergolio believes and why he is acting and saying things contrary to the Catholic Faith, Doctrine and Magisterium of the Church, and was this man not even Catholic and if so, how did he rise from a bouncer in Argentina to the highest office in the Church, which should be totally a Sacred Calling, as it was for Saint Peter by Our Lord and Master; Jesus Christ.
So, can we do a true Investigation to find the truth, as we see done daily on Gloria TV? and thank our Blessed Lord for this website and their great interviews, especially with Msgr. Livi.
