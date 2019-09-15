Smell of the Sheep: Minors Abuse Priest

Father Antonino Favata of Mazara del Vallo, Sicily, and his brother have been attacked by a pack of minors in the night to Saturday, September 14.
Both were admitted to hospital.
The priest's brother asked the boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, to go away because they were making noise late at night. The boys turned against him, beating him ferociously and throwing him to the ground.
When the priest rushed out of the house to quell the fight he was also beaten, “In the meantime, the pack had called for help, about 15 boys continued kicking and punching my brother and me in a fierce and uncontrolled way,” he later wrote on social network.
The gay- and mass-immigration activist Domenico Mogavero later expressed his “personal solidarity” with the priest. Mogavero is also the “bishop” of Mazara del Vallo.
