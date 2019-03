Conservative German Bishop: Rome Will Introduce Married Priesthood – Celibate Priests Disappear

Passauer Neue Presse

The Vatican seems to be plotting to introduce a married priesthood, Passau Bishop Stefan Oster, Germany, told(March 23).Oster is considered the most "conservative" German bishop.Pope Francis has asked for “new ways,” Oster reminds adding that celibacy is "not a dogma” [as if the dogmas were taken seriously in the present Church].He points to the Amazonian Synod where he expects married priesthood to be discussed.Oster believes that celibacy will disappear and only survive in monasteries.