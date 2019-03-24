Conservative German Bishop: Rome Will Introduce Married Priesthood – Celibate Priests Disappear

The Vatican seems to be plotting to introduce a married priesthood, Passau Bishop Stefan Oster, Germany, told Passauer Neue Presse (March 23).
Oster is considered the most "conservative" German bishop.
Pope Francis has asked for “new ways,” Oster reminds adding that celibacy is "not a dogma” [as if the dogmas were taken seriously in the present Church].
He points to the Amazonian Synod where he expects married priesthood to be discussed.
Oster believes that celibacy will disappear and only survive in monasteries.
Picture: Stefan Oster, © Pressestelle Bistum Passau, CC BY-SA, #newsBeqbzoahnw
