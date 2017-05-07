Clicks107
Catholic Church Ripped Apart, 45 People Unharmed
On April 29 a tornado hit St. John the Evangelist Catholic church in Emory (Tyler Diocese), Texas. About 45 people were in the parish hall when a tornado approached. They took refuge in a hallway next to the church. 30 seconds later the tornado ripped the church apart.
One parishioner came to rescue and found the tabernacle in the rubble. The diocese and an insurance company will soon erect a temporary building.
© picture: Diocese of Tyler, #newsOqwxjpcmwm
One parishioner came to rescue and found the tabernacle in the rubble. The diocese and an insurance company will soon erect a temporary building.
© picture: Diocese of Tyler, #newsOqwxjpcmwm