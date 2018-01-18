Clicks1.5K
Francis Attracts Only Very Small Crowd For Youth Meeting
Pope Francis met on January 17, during his journey in Chile, young people at the National Shrine of Maipu.
He asked them to help the Church “to be more faithful to the Gospel” although Francis himself contradicts the Gospel by allowing married spouses to live in second liaisons.
Aerial views of the event show that only a small crowd of young people was interested in meeting Francis.
