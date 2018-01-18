Language
Clicks
1.5K
en.news

Francis Attracts Only Very Small Crowd For Youth Meeting

Pope Francis met on January 17, during his journey in Chile, young people at the National Shrine of Maipu.

He asked them to help the Church “to be more faithful to the Gospel” although Francis himself contradicts the Gospel by allowing married spouses to live in second liaisons.

Aerial views of the event show that only a small crowd of young people was interested in meeting Francis.

#newsTzqdgszqyd
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
De Profundis
Hilary White knows that Vatican communications employees obliged to translate often have to work very hard to turn his incomprehensible blither into whole meaningful sentences. He doesn't speak in grammarwords. He often just "emotes" using single words repeated & interspersed with "eh?"
Like
More
DefendTruth
Prior to the 'reform' of Vatican Media, the Vatican would upload Papal events to YouTube in full and unedited, immediately. The problem with this was it showed the small crowds. Now the Vatican uploads edited versions hours later.
Like
More
Jungerheld
Those are long shadows. If it's a "sunrise event" it wasn't terribly well planned. If it's a "sunset event" for youth, this is the worst news, indeed. ...And what's with the empty street? Would they block it off?
Like
More
Uncle Joe
Never did like imgur.com/ku2qqQO
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile
All Churchmen from Cardinal to Priest should speak in the light and proclaim on housetops: "Pray for Pope Benedict XVI, the true pope!" Otherwise each shepherd will be responsible for each sheep whose young soul is lead astray by the man who broke Commandments, Dogmas and continuity of Magisterium, also out of true mercy for his soul. "Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Instead, fear the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.…"
Like
More
eticacasanova
"Such a success", he must think, exactly what he wants: destroying the Church. His EGO, in capital letters, for it's so big, must be unconfortable, but he is satisfied: the demolition has been a triumph.........
Like
More
Tesa
Those youth, who believe in Catholic doctrine, are discouraged by Francis and have no reason to meet him.
Like
More
DefendTruth
Unimaginable picture in times of St John Paul II or Benedict XVI
Like
More