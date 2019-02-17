Demon of Death Dead: "I Do have a Darkened Heart"

Operation Rescue has learned that the San Diego Abortionist Robert J. Santella, 74, has died unexpectedly already in January 2018.Santella became famous for a June 2016 incident, when he went into a demonic rant outside his abortion mill.Dressed in surgical scrubs, hissing and growling in a demonic voice, he held scissors to a pro-life activist’s throat while professing that he loved killing babies.“I never listen to Christ,” Santella snarled. “I do have a darkened heart. I do, I do, very much so.”