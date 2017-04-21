Top Papal Adviser Insults the Four Dubia Cardinals

dubia

"I think, in the first place, that they [the four cardinals] have not read Amoris Laetitia , because, unfortunately, this is the case! I know the four and I say that they are already in retirement . How come they have not said anything about those who manufacture weapons? Some are in countries that manufacture and sell weapons for all the genocide that is happening in Syria, for example. Why? I would not want to put it – shall we say – too strongly; only God knows people’s consciences and inner motivations; but, from the outside it seems to me to be a new pharisaism . They are wrong; they should do something else [in their retirement?]... " [emphasis added]

Continue reading here