Homosexual: “Cardinal Müller Received Me In Pyjamas”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller allegedly received the French homosexual Frédéric Martel for an interview at 9.00 in the morning in his apartment “still in his nightclothes.”
Martel, a socialist and atheist, writes this in his gay propaganda book that was facilitated by Pope Francis himself. It contains grosse falsehoods.
Martel claims that he woke Müller up, “My first cardinal in pyjamas!”
Müller was in “a crumpled tea-shirt, in loose, long and elastic leisture-wear trousers, Vittorio Rossi brand, and slippers,” the homosexual alleges.
According to him, Müller told him: “You didn’t plan to take any photographs, did you?” adding, “So, I can remain like this.”
Then they had a “heated conversation” about Francis in Müller’s vast office.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsItovqogceq
