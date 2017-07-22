클릭 수40
Preparation for The Latin Mass
Fr. Richard Heilman who is pastor of two parishes in Wisconsin, USA, speaks of the Latin Mass as one of the greatest gifts to his priesthood, a gift clearly meant to extend to the people of God. He does lament with Cardinal Sarah the many who consider "the entire Ordinary Form impoverished with little, if anything, enriching to offer."
Fr. Heilman puts forth a proposal that the Novus Ordo Mass, if celebrated as Cardinal Sarah has suggested, can be a pathway to sacred Masses for those (like me) who have known nothing other than the Ordinary Form. He has put his theory to the test and appears to be seeing fruit from his efforts in young families being drawn, for the first time, to TLM.
Read here at The Catholic Man and please comment.