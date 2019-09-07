Francis Claims: Religious Differences “Are Necessary”

“Our differences are necessary,” a confused Pope Francis claimed with greatest emphasis during a September 5 inter-religious meeting with young people in Maputo, Mozambique.At the same time, his controversial Deputy Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, sat in the background and was chewing a gum.This is Francis’ statement, originally pronounced in Portuguese (video below):“I thank the members of different religious confessions who have joined us, and those who do not belong to any particular religious tradition. Thank you for encouraging one another to live and celebrate today the challenge of peace as the family that we are. You are experiencing that all of us are necessary: with our differences, we are all necessary. Our differences are necessary.”In the real world, differences are not necessary, the understanding of the truth is.NovusOrdoWatch.org (September 7) called Francis’ speech little more than a lowest-common-denominator motivational speech using his usual naturalist platitudes about hopes, dreams, roots, and horizons — completely devoid of anything supernatural, other than a generic “God loves you” at the end.