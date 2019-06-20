Trump delivers a major blow to Planned Parenthood

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Photo:Politico | Alice Miranda OllsteinThe 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration's request to lift national injunctions ordered by lower federal courts in Oregon and Washington state, as well as a statewide injunction in California.For the first time in the Title X program's decades-long history, the new rules also allow funding to faith-based clinics opposing abortion and contraception and to promote "natural" family planning methods, including abstinence.There are longstanding restrictions on using federal money for abortion, including in the Title X program. The Department of Health and Human Services said the new rules were necessary to prevent a “comingling” of federal funds for contraception and preventive care with separate funding for abortion. The 9th Circuit panel on Thursday said that concern was compelling enough to justify lifting the hold on the Trump rules.Read the full article here.