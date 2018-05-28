Clicks121
Dublin Priest: “Who Voted For Abortion Cannot Receive Holy Communion”
TheLiberal.ie (May 28) writes about an unnamed priest in Dublin, Ireland, who clarified during his Sunday homily that those who last week voted for abortion, have “no business going up to the altar to receive Holy Communion”.
The priest explained that the Church is very clear on the crime against the unborn baby. He reminded his congregation on the 5th Commandment, “Thou shalt not kill”.
Those pro-abortion voters who ignore the warning of the priest, fall under the condemnation of Saint Paul: "For all who eat and drink without discerning the body, eat and drink judgment against themselves" (1 Cor 11,29).
