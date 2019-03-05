Pell’s Lawyers Leaves After “Perverse” Verdict

Martyr Cardinal George Pell’s barrister Robert Richter will not directly participate in the Cardinal's appeal.
Richter told smh.com.au (March 5) that he is too emotionally involved in the case and lacks “sufficient objectivity”.
He is “very angry” about Pell’s conviction “because it was perverse." “I think the man is an innocent man and he’s been convicted,” Richter added.
Richter did however not quit the defence team but will be available for consultation.
Picture: George Pell, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsJoyzpekoop
Clicks68
- Report
Social networks