Time to Act: Easter Greetings For Martyr Cardinal Pell

Gloria.tv has launched the campaign "Easter Greetings for Cardinal Pell," because the true Church stands by her martyrs.After a pervers verdict convicting the heroic Cardinal of crimes he could not have committed, Cardinal Pell was imprisoned on February 27 where an evil State is prohibiting him from celebrating Mass.Send your Easter greetings to:His EminenceCardinal George PellMelbourne Assessment Prison317-353 Spencer StWest Melbourne VIC 3003AustraliaFor "security reasons", restrictions apply to the types and content of cards and letters that can be sent.