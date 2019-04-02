New Community Of Old Rite Sisters Has Begun

The first three sisters of the Old Rite "Esclavas Reparadoras de la Sagrada Familia" have pronounced their first vows on March 25.The community is located in Bogotá, Colombia. It has several postulants. They care for the needs of families.The sisters constitute the female branch of the French "Institut of the Good Shepherd" that was formed by former members of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X in 2006.The first three sisters hail from Colombia, Chile and Brazil.