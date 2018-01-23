Clicks1.6K
Vatican Prevented A Future For Mariawald Abbey
The German Kölner Stadtanzeiger (January 23) has published more information on the imminent shutdown of the Old-Rite Trappist Abbey Mariawald, Germany.
During the last weeks, the ten monks of Mariawald discussed the future of their monastery with Dom Bernardus Peeters of Konigshoeven Abbey in the Netherlands who is the direct superior of Mariawald.
They agreed that the monastery would be formally closed and the monks would be attached to Oelenberg Abbey in Alsace, France, while being allowed to stay in Mariawald and continue their life according to the Old-Rite usage. The Trappist order agreed to this solution and would even have Mariawald to accept novices and to grow as community of the Old Rite. But the Vatican Congregation for Religious Orders, headed by the Modernist João Bráz de Aviz, opposed the agreement.
Last week Dom Bernardus informed the monks that the abbey will be closed down.
Picture: João Bráz de Aviz, © Agência Senado, CC BY, #newsXkkdisyfhc
