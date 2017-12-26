Number of Faithful at “Urbi et Orbi” Shrinking Dramatically

Pope Francis and his liberal ideology do appeal to the godless but fail to attract the faithful. The most recent example: During Francis' "Urbi et Orbi“ blessing on December 25 Saint Peter’s Square was half empty.The picture to the left shows the Christmas blessing in 2014 when the square was still full. The picture to the right is from Christmas day 2017.Shrinking numbers of faithful since Francis became pope - also during his Wednesday Audiences - show his waning popularity among Catholics. His "popularity" is largely based on newspaper fame.