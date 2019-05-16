Innocent: Former High Profile Official Of Congregation For Doctrine of Faith Acquitted

The Apostolic Signatura, the Church's highest court, acquitted Father Hermann Geißler on May 15 of "abuse" allegation, reports herder.de.The lies against Geißler were mainly spread by Doris Wagner, a former sister who belonged to the same religious group as Geißler and who had an affair with one priest and is now married to an ex-priest. Wagner became a star of the gullible and anti-Catholic media.Geißler was forced to quit is work at the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith due to the false accusation. He collaborated with the most recent investigation in order to clear his name.