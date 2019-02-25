Clicks50
Vatican Gay And Drug Party? “Everything False”
The June 2017 media reports that there was a gay and drug party in the apartment of Monsignor Luigi Capozzi, then secretary of Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, 80, are [allegedly] "false".
Coccopalmerio told InfoVaticana.com (February 25), that “everything” that was reported was false, “The incredible thing is that they have invented everything.”
Coccopalmerio claimed that he was not there and that Capozzi “has not done anything serious”, “All false, all invented”.
According to Coccopalmerio the story was invented to harm him and Pope Francis.
The question remains why it did take Coccopalmerio so long to deny the story.
Picture: Francesco Coccopalmerio © InfoVaticana.com, #newsEuyidggtvq
