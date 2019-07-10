Protection of Minors? Gorilla with Male Human Genitals Displayed in Church

A sculpture of a blue gorilla with male human genitals is being displayed in the church Saint Pierre d'Arène in Nice, France, until September 15.The abomination is part of an exhibition of 56 pieces. The exhibition has been a wish of the local parish-priest, Father Gil Florini.The gorilla was produced by Patrick Schumacher. It cannot be shown, for instance, on Facebook because it is x-rated, but children in the church seemingly can be exposed to it.