Second Young French Priest Commits Suicide
Father Pierre-Yves Fumery, 38, a priest of the Diocese of Orléans, France, was found dead on October 20 in his presbytery in Gien, France.
Orléans Bishop Jacques Blaquart wrote in a statement that Fumery has seemingly committed suicide adding that he “was having a difficult time”.
Father Fumery was ordained in June 2014 and wanted his priesthood to be a "witness of hope". He was rather present in the media. Before his ordination, the French Catholic TV KTO aired a reportage about him. Fumery ran his own video-channel where until recently he uploaded his homilies.
He is the second priest killing himself in France this autumn.
Picture: Pierre-Yves Fumery © Screenshot KTO TV, #newsEqhobrekgb
