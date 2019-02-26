Clicks 283

Cardinal Pell and Vatican comment on Verdict

Cardinal Pell’s lawyers have issued the following statement:



“Cardinal George Pell has always maintained his innocence and continues to do so.

An appeal has been lodged against his conviction and he will await the outcome of the appeal process.



Although originally the Cardinal faced allegations from a number of complainants, all charges except for those the subject of the appeal have now been either withdrawn, discharged or discontinued. He will not be commenting in the meantime.”



The Vatican has issued its statement on the verdict:



“The Holy See joins the statement of the president of the Australian episcopal conference in taking note of the first instance verdict against Cardinal George Pell.



We are aware the painful news has shocked many people, not only in Australia. As has already been said on other occasions, we reiterate our utmost respect for the Australian judicial authorities.



In line with this respect, we now await the outcome of the appeal process, recalling that Cardinal Pell has reaffirmed his innocence and has the right to defend himself to the last degree.



Pending the final judgment, we join with the Australian bishops in praying for all victims of abuse, reaffirming our commitment to do everything possible to ensure that the Church is a safe home for all, especially for children and the most vulnerable.



To guarantee the course of justice, the Holy Father has confirmed the precautionary measures already outlined regarding Cardinal Pell by the [bishop] of the place where he reentered Australia. That is, pending a definitive assessment of the facts, Cardinal Pell is forbidden to exercise public ministry and, according to the norm, from having contact in any way or form with minors.”