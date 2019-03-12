The Preacher of the Pontifical Retreat (Pictures)

Abbot Bernardo Gianni OSB of San Miniato, Florence, is presently preaching Pope Francis' Lenten (March 10-15).
According to L'Osservatore Romano, Gianni told Francis that he feels “very inadequate” for the task. Francis responded that this is a "great precondition for doing it well.”
On the left: Abbot Gianni is officially "blessing" a car, destined to drive hospitalized children.
The picture below:
Top left: Gianni (on the right) in front of the church of his monastery
Top right: Gianni as tour guide with Santa Claus cap in his monastery (December 2018):
Below left: Gay propaganda re-tweeted by Gianni on October 28, 2018
Below right: Picture used by CorriereDellaSera.it to announce Gianni's choice as Francis' Lenten preacher
