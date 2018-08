Francis Chooses Compromised Cardinal Tobin To Attend Youth Synod

Pope Francis invited pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin, a protégé of homosexual abuser Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, to participate at the Roman Youth Synod in October.The U.S. bishops elected in July Catholic "conservative" candidates as their delegates for the synod: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, Bishop Frank Caggiano and Bishop Robert E. Barron.On August 25, Francis personally added Tobin to the list. A spokesperson of the U.S. bishops told CatholicNewsAgency.com that Tobin was “named a delegate by Pope Francis".Tobin is strongly suspected of having covered up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.