Clicks110
Francis Chooses Compromised Cardinal Tobin To Attend Youth Synod
Pope Francis invited pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin, a protégé of homosexual abuser Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, to participate at the Roman Youth Synod in October.
The U.S. bishops elected in July Catholic "conservative" candidates as their delegates for the synod: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, Bishop Frank Caggiano and Bishop Robert E. Barron.
On August 25, Francis personally added Tobin to the list. A spokesperson of the U.S. bishops told CatholicNewsAgency.com that Tobin was “named a delegate by Pope Francis".
Tobin is strongly suspected of having covered up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
Picture: Joseph Tobin, Twitter, #newsVksomwqzvh
The U.S. bishops elected in July Catholic "conservative" candidates as their delegates for the synod: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop Charles Chaput, Bishop Frank Caggiano and Bishop Robert E. Barron.
On August 25, Francis personally added Tobin to the list. A spokesperson of the U.S. bishops told CatholicNewsAgency.com that Tobin was “named a delegate by Pope Francis".
Tobin is strongly suspected of having covered up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
Picture: Joseph Tobin, Twitter, #newsVksomwqzvh