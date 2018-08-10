Clicks25
"Homosexual Networks Must Be Eradicated First"
The scandal in the Church does not consist in the fact that bishops knew about McCarrick's predatory gay behaviour and did nothing about it, Janet Smith, 67, a moral theologian at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, USA, wrote on Facebook (August 6).
"The deeper problem is the presence of homosexual networks in the Church", Smith explains. She locates these networks in dioceses all over the world "and certainly in the [Roman] Curia.”
Of all problems in the present Church, according to Smith, the homosexual networks must be eradicated first.
Picture: Janet Smith, #newsHxpzfjexzk
