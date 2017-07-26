클릭 수11
Liberals Are Least Tolerant
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 47 percent of "liberal" Democrats said their friendship would suffer with someone who favored Donald Trump. The share of Republicans who say that a friend’s vote for Hillary Clinton would strain their relationship, was a mere 13 percent. Adrian Vermeule, a law professor at Harvard, tweeted that white liberal college graduates are “the least tolerant” in society because liberalism “makes an idol of politics”.
Picture: © Victoria Nevland, CC BY-NC, #newsYvqdfpwbvh
