Liberals Are Least Tolerant

A recent survey by thefound that 47 percent of "liberal" Democrats said their friendship would suffer with someone who favored Donald Trump. The share of Republicans who say that a friend’s vote for Hillary Clinton would strain their relationship, was a mere 13 percent. Adrian Vermeule, a law professor at Harvard, tweeted that white liberal college graduates are “the least tolerant” in society because liberalism “makes an idol of politics”.