Clicks390
Disappointing AP Exclusive Attacks Francis
An AP Exclusive (Februar 5) has known that Pope Francis received in 2015 an eight-page letter of Juan Carlos Cruz who now lives in Philadelphia, an alleged victim of the Chilean Father Fernando Karadima. The letter detailed how Karadima sexually abused Cruz and how other Chilean clergy, among them Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, Chile, allegedly ignored this.
Karadima’s homosexual abuses are not disputed. Disputed is the claim that Bishop Barros who at the time belonged to the Karadima circle, knew about them.
In the past, Francis has vigorously defended Barros calling the accusations against him “slander”. The AP Exclusive offers no new facts on Barros but is more interested in stirring up random emotions against Francis.
Picture: © Marko Vombergar, Aleteia CC BY-SA, #newsDvpqyzifml
Karadima’s homosexual abuses are not disputed. Disputed is the claim that Bishop Barros who at the time belonged to the Karadima circle, knew about them.
In the past, Francis has vigorously defended Barros calling the accusations against him “slander”. The AP Exclusive offers no new facts on Barros but is more interested in stirring up random emotions against Francis.
Picture: © Marko Vombergar, Aleteia CC BY-SA, #newsDvpqyzifml