Archbishop Disliked by Francis "Grateful" When Francis Speaks "In A Clear Way“ About Marriage, Homosexuality (Video)

There is "a lot of confusion" in the Church, retired Bruxelles Archbishop André Léonard preached during the annual Old Rite Pentecost pilgrimage to Chartres, France (June 11).
Léonard was a reform bishop who attracted many vocations and therefore was hated by the oligarch media and by Pope Francis who quickly replaced him with a Stone Age liberal.
Confusion [produced by Francis] is visible for Léonard regarding the indissolubility of marriage, the relationship between marriage and Eucharist, homosexual practices, clerical celibacy and more.
Nevertheless, Léonard claimed to the astonishment of many that "we must be grateful when our current pope, Pope Francis, speaks on some of these points in a clear way.”
Not surprisingly, Léonard was not able to quote such Francis statements.
#newsCcovocgfrl
Clicks18
- Report
Social networks