Clicks214
Pope Francis' Next Victim: The Priestly Society Familia Christi
While the Vatican is turning a blind eye on the old, liberal and overaged religious communities which are falling into gay-ideology and heresy, it is at the same time ferociously persecuting young groups because they are Catholic and dynamic.
According to the blog Anonimi della Croce, Francis' next victim will be the Priestly Fraternity Familia Christi. It was erected as a diocesan community by now retired Archbishop Luigi Negri of Ferrara, Italy whose resignation Francis quickly accepted after he reached the age of 75 in November 2016.
The blog reports that the Vatican is about to put the group under a commissary. In the past, the Familia Christi has received a group of former novices of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate who left before this group was put under a commissary in July 2013. According to the blog this has angered the liberal Vatican very much.
An apostolic visitation at the Familia Christi will take place from 20 to 22 February.
#newsIupnfvfgdk
According to the blog Anonimi della Croce, Francis' next victim will be the Priestly Fraternity Familia Christi. It was erected as a diocesan community by now retired Archbishop Luigi Negri of Ferrara, Italy whose resignation Francis quickly accepted after he reached the age of 75 in November 2016.
The blog reports that the Vatican is about to put the group under a commissary. In the past, the Familia Christi has received a group of former novices of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate who left before this group was put under a commissary in July 2013. According to the blog this has angered the liberal Vatican very much.
An apostolic visitation at the Familia Christi will take place from 20 to 22 February.
#newsIupnfvfgdk