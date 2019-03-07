Francis Tells His Priests About "Nakedness"

During his annual meeting with the Roman clergy in Saint John in Lateran, Pope Francis told his audience, that "God knows our shameful nakedness."He revealed that he was very impressed when seeing the original copy of the icon of the Hodegetria of Bari, during his visit in June 2018,Jesus "was not dressed like now with oriental shirts,” he explained, “Our Lady holds the child naked, I liked it so much that I asked to get a copy.”The archbishop of Bari presented Francis with it, “I put it in front of my door.”“I like, in the morning, when I get up, when I step in front of the picture, to tell Our Lady that she may watch over my nakedness: Mother, you know my nakedness."