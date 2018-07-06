Amazonian Synod Will Bring "Advances" Like Second Vatican Council – Cardinal Hummes

Vatican News

The Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region will bring as the Second Vatican Council “advances for the whole Church”, the radical-liberal Cardinal Cláudio Hummes told(July 2). The Synod will meet in Rome in October 2019.Hummes hopes “that the Holy Spirit will also enlighten our Synod”.Officially the Synod wants "to identify new paths for the evangelisation of God's people in that region". However, only 2.8 million people live in the Amazon which covers six million sq.km. and does not exist as a pastoral, linguistic, cultural or political unity.Therefore, the conclusion seems likely that the Synod is used as a pretext to promote Francis' radical-liberal agenda in order to promote married priests and female deacons claiming a "pastoral necessity" in these areas.Once the precedent is set, these innovations will quickly spread into countries like Germany for whom they were intended to begin with. These countries have lapsed from the Catholic Faith and receive big money from the State to maintain a married protestantized clergy while the people is leaving the Church in these countries in droves.