Francis’ [Pro-Gay] Partisans Blast Pro-Crucifix Bill in Italy
The brave Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini has introduced a bill in parliament requiring to display crucifixes in public buildings like schools, ports and public offices.
But the Francis Church is up in arms against the proposal.
The pro-Francis weekly Famiglia Cristiana, once the flagship of the Catholic media in Italy, went as far as comparing Salvini to Satan writing on its cover "Vade retro Salvini" - “Go Back Salvini” – a modification of the expression “Vade retro, Satana” - Go Back Satan.
Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, the editor of the Vatican magazine Civiltà Cattolica, a staunch Francis partisan, wrote on Twitter: “Hands off!”
Spadaro illustrated his tweed with a picture of Christ crucified fully naked.
