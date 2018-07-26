Language
Francis’ [Pro-Gay] Partisans Blast Pro-Crucifix Bill in Italy

The brave Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini has introduced a bill in parliament requiring to display crucifixes in public buildings like schools, ports and public offices.

But the Francis Church is up in arms against the proposal.

The pro-Francis weekly Famiglia Cristiana, once the flagship of the Catholic media in Italy, went as far as comparing Salvini to Satan writing on its cover "Vade retro Salvini" - “Go Back Salvini” – a modification of the expression “Vade retro, Satana” - Go Back Satan.

Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, the editor of the Vatican magazine Civiltà Cattolica, a staunch Francis partisan, wrote on Twitter: “Hands off!”

Spadaro illustrated his tweed with a picture of Christ crucified fully naked.

Gesù è con noi
Francis’ [Pro-Gay] Partisans urgently need an exorcism. These Sodomites do not profess the Catholic faith. They have become declared enemies of Christ. Dear Catholics brothers and sisters Let's not economically support these apostate abusers anymore.
