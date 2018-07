Francis’ [Pro-Gay] Partisans Blast Pro-Crucifix Bill in Italy

Civiltà Cattolica

The brave Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini has introduced a bill in parliament requiring to display crucifixes in public buildings like schools, ports and public offices.But the Francis Church is up in arms against the proposal.The pro-Francis weekly Famiglia Cristiana, once the flagship of the Catholic media in Italy, went as far as comparing Salvini to Satan writing on its cover "Vade retro Salvini" - “Go Back Salvini” – a modification of the expression “Vade retro, Satana” - Go Back Satan.Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, the editor of the Vatican magazine, a staunch Francis partisan, wrote on Twitter: “Hands off!”Spadaro illustrated his tweed with a picture of Christ crucified fully naked.