Italian Bishop: Ready To Turn All Churches Into Mosques

Former Caserta Bishop Raffaele Nogaro, 84, would be “ready to turn all churches into mosques if it were useful to the cause and if this allowed us to save the lives of men and women, poor and unhappy", because - according to Nogaro - "Christ did not come to earth to build churches but to help men regardless of race, religion or nationality.”

Nogaro made this claim in a recent interview.

He was quoted by Father Alex Zanotelli, 79, during a protest (July 10) against the Italian government at St Peter’s Square, reports Il Giornale (July 11).

Since Francis' coming into power a considerable number of Italian clerics are ready to openly display their mental derangement.

Picture: Raffaele Nogaro, © CasertaFocus, CC BY, #newsWafmzbzgnq
eticacasanova
Poor confused tormented mind
Our Lady of Sorrows
Bishop Nogaro why don't you fight for the lives of unborn babies, this is a far greater evil than immigration issues.
Staying silent is not going to help you or anyone else at their judgement. You also need to be converting ALL to the Holy Catholic Church as Our Lord's great commission.
