Italian Bishop: Ready To Turn All Churches Into Mosques

Il Giornale

Former Caserta Bishop Raffaele Nogaro, 84, would be “ready to turn all churches into mosques if it were useful to the cause and if this allowed us to save the lives of men and women, poor and unhappy", because - according to Nogaro - "Christ did not come to earth to build churches but to help men regardless of race, religion or nationality.”Nogaro made this claim in a recent interview.He was quoted by Father Alex Zanotelli, 79, during a protest (July 10) against the Italian government at St Peter’s Square, reports(July 11).Since Francis' coming into power a considerable number of Italian clerics are ready to openly display their mental derangement.