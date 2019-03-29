What Gov. Bryant of Mississippi wants to tell the Lord

Governor Bryant of Mississippi
The Mississippi legislature has passed and Governor Bryant has signed what is termed a "heartbeat bill" because it makes it illegal to perform an abortion after a heartbeat can be detected.
In a large number of cases, by the time a mother confirms she is pregnant, the baby conceived in her womb has already grown so much that a heartbeat is present.
Not surprisingly for Mississippi and all other states, every piece of pro-life legislation has had to face legal battles, and this one will be no exception.
The governor has a rare and correct perspective. On March 20 he tweeted out, “We will all answer to the good Lord one day. I will say in this instance, ‘I fought for the lives of innocent babies, even under threat of legal action,’” Bryant tweeted Wednesday in response to the group.
