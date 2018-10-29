Clicks56
More Division: An “Ultra Progressive” and a “Super Liberal” Where Elected
Strong tensions arose during the Youth Synod (October 26) in the context of the election of the 16 members of the secretariat who will organise next year’s Amazon Synod, the Pro-Bergoglio daily IlMessaggero.it writes, adding that the Amazon Synod will abolish priestly celibacy.
According to the paper the American and Italian bishops were deeply divided about their candidate.
After strong pressure from the backstage, “ultra progressive” (IlMessaggero.it) Bologna Archbishop Matteo Zuppi was chosen by the Italians while “super liberal” (IlMessaggero.it) Cardinal Joseph Tobin, a protégé of abuse Cardinal McCarrick, was elected as U.S. member.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMnojzzepbx
