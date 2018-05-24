Clicks265
Francis: Homosexuals Cannot Enter Seminary
If bishops’ have “the slightest doubt” that a young man is homosexual, it’s “better” not to let him enter the seminary, Pope Francis said in a closed door meeting with the Italian bishops.
According to Vatican Insider (May 23), Francis was speaking about the vocation crisis.
Homosexuals should not be accepted as seminarians because their “deeply rooted” tendencies and the practice of homosexual acts “can compromise the life of the seminary” and also the life of the young man himself, Francis explained.
Last week Francis told a Chilean homosexual that God created and loves him as a homosexual.
Francis is known for speaking in contradictions which is a characteristic of a confused mind.
