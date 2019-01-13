Clicks192
US Cardinal, Jesus Was "Reborn in Grace” – What?
Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin claimed on Twitter (January 13) that during his baptism "Christ stood with all of us sinners seeking redemption” and that “the sinless Redeemer was reborn in grace”.
Tobin should have read Saint Augustine (+430) who explains that Christ was baptized "not because he had need to be cleansed" but by the contact of his flesh the waters were purified and received the power of cleansing.
Therefore, according to the Catechism of Trent, Christ instituted through his baptism the sacrament of baptism and gave to the water the power of sanctifying.
Picture: Joseph Tobin
