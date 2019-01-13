Language
US Cardinal, Jesus Was "Reborn in Grace” – What?

Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin claimed on Twitter (January 13) that during his baptism "Christ stood with all of us sinners seeking redemption” and that “the sinless Redeemer was reborn in grace”.

Tobin should have read Saint Augustine (+430) who explains that Christ was baptized "not because he had need to be cleansed" but by the contact of his flesh the waters were purified and received the power of cleansing.

Therefore, according to the Catechism of Trent, Christ instituted through his baptism the sacrament of baptism and gave to the water the power of sanctifying.

Picture: Joseph Tobin, #newsHdjudqpico
tbswv
Are we really surprised by these outrageous statements from clerics anymore. No, we expect them! Our Lord is with us always and you can always find men of God who offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
GTVisrockin
Pretty sure one of those weights he used to push his s--t uphill fell on his brainless head!
DefendTruth
Then the Holy Spirit came down from heaven like a dove and there was a voice: "Nighty Nite, Baby. I love you."
AlexBKaiser
Does he seriously mean to say Jesus was lacking in grace before He underwent the baptism of John?
De Profundis
Sounds like Adoptionism. Christ as the Incarnate God was full of grace from the first moment of His conception (incarnation) as man.
Seidenspinner
Here is his formally heretical Tweed.
Tesa
Why is this Cardinal hugging Young men?
Fischl
should he better hug old maidens ?
