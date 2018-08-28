Clicks53
The Background of the Viganò’s Statement
The Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli was involved in the publication of the explosive statement of former U.S. nuncio Carlo Maria Viganò, Valli has revealed on aldomariavalli.it.
In his statement Viganò testifies that Pope Francis and his liberal buddies were directly involved in hushing up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
Valli recounts that Viganò contacted him some time ago for a meeting. It should not take place near the Vatican and should not involve phone-calls. Viganò visited Valli in his flat in order to scrutinise him. After a month Viganò returned and asked Valli to publish his statement.
Viganò told Valli that he wanted to speak out “because the cracks of which Paul VI spoke, from which he said the smoke of Satan would infiltrate the house of God, have become chasms.” He also said that he had purchased an airplane ticket to leave Italy and to hide away [fearing for his life].
Others were involved in the project. The journalist Marco Tosatti assisted as an editor of the text. Viganò also shared his work with the American lawyer Timothy Busch.
A former counsellor at the Vatican embassy in Washington, Jean-François Lantheaume, confirmed that Viganò was telling the truth.
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, #newsSdzypgpycn
