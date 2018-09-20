Language
Clicks
59
en.news

Hung Jury in Trial Against Cardinal Pell

The secret trial against Cardinal George Pell in Melbourne finished last Thursday (September 13).

Since then the jury was out for a week deliberating and could not reach a unanimous decision. Today (September 20) it was therefore discharged.

The mention hearing will be in October. The retrial is set for November.

Pell is confronted with bogus abuse accusations.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCtncogzkfq
Share Like
More
Write a comment