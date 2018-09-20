Clicks59
Hung Jury in Trial Against Cardinal Pell
The secret trial against Cardinal George Pell in Melbourne finished last Thursday (September 13).
Since then the jury was out for a week deliberating and could not reach a unanimous decision. Today (September 20) it was therefore discharged.
The mention hearing will be in October. The retrial is set for November.
Pell is confronted with bogus abuse accusations.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCtncogzkfq
