Cardinal Müller: Francis' Team Already Prepares Next Conclave

Cardinal Gerhard Müller feels sorry for Francis, because he is “defended to the death (of others)” by his friends who are “theological ignoramuses.”Müller told Kath.net (September 5) that Francis’ team uses personal insults to offset weak reasoning.The same people who used sharpest polemics against John Paul II and Benedict XVI now gloat over their hyper-papalism and masquerade any criticism of Francis as blasphemy against God, he adds.The Cardinal refuses to "criticize" the Pope or to be described and insulted as a "critic of the Pope.”He warns that the circle around Francis already prepares for the next conclave so that the Holy Spirit may not destroy "their ‘beautiful new church’" that is "without God and Christ.”